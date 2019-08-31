The only chance of rain Wharton County will see this Labor Day weekend comes today, but there should be plenty of hot to swelter under all three days.
“We have a chance for afternoon showers today and Saturday, drying out Sunday and Monday, and moisture returning Tuesday and Wednesday. In short, another hot and humid weekend in Texas,” Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said.
High temperatures will be in the mid to high 90s with heat indexes pulling the “feels like” rate to the 100s easily.
As people are braving the weather to barbecue, Kirkland reminds everyone that a burn ban remains in effect. Area soils and grasses are extremely dry even in areas where the green is showing making wildfire a danger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.