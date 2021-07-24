City Arrests
Property
Guadalupe Chacon Jr., 58, of 313 Banbury in Victoria was arrested at 12:44 p.m. Monday, July 19 for criminal mischief in excess of $750 in value. Officers discovered Chacon after they were dispatched to a minor crash on U.S. 59. A Ford F-350 sustained an estimated $1,000 damage. Processed, Chacon was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Ethan James Benton, 21, of 4098 Business 59 East in Wharton was arrested at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 for theft in excess of $750 in value by officers dispatched to the report of a shoplifter at Walmart, 3413 West Loop. Benton stands accused of stealing an assortment of tools. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Jessica Marie Santos, 41, of 207 Sonata Court was arrested at 9:28 a.m. Wednesday, July 21 on a warrant for being involved in a hit-and-run. Processed, she was sent to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Renata Simone Blackmon, 33, of 1015 Kenny in Broookshire was booked at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, July 20 on a warrant for unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material for alleged conduct on Charlie Street in May of 2017. Blackmon was arrested at the Fort Bend County Jail and transferred to the Wharton County Jail.
Guadalupe Gonzalez Jr., 44, of 505 Tegner was arrested at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 on a warrant for fighting following a disturbance in the 600 block of Bruns. Processed, Gonzalez pleaded guilty in municipal court, paid the fine and was released.
City Incidents
Property
A hit-and-run was reported in the 200 block of West West around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20. A Toyota Camry sustained about $500 damage.
A hit-and run was reported in the parking lot of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic. Two vehicles were damaged.
Burglars targeted a Ford in the 1000 block of Palacios between midnight and 5 a.m. Thursday, July 21. Less than $100 in cash was reported stolen.
A hit-and-run was reported at the Fastenal parking lot, 1234 N. Mechanic, between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21. A Dodge Ram sustained unspecified damage.
Violence, weapons
El Campo police responded to a disturbance at Vallejo Properties, 1610 S. Mechanic, around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 21. A family argument reportedly ended with a knife used in a threatening manner.
County Jail Bookings
Violence, weapons
Lloyd Semaj Greely, 30, of 1108 MLK was booked at 1:36 p.m. Thursday, July 21 on warrants for two counts each of engaging in organized criminal activity, endangering a child, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest.
