• At least three days of non-perishable food and water per person.
• Waterproof containers.
• Coolers for food and ice.
• First-aid kit.
• Extra prescription medications, copies of prescriptions, other special medical items.
• Important documents and records, photo IDs, proof of residence, insurance papers all in a water proof container.
• Cash.
• Battery-operated radio.
• Flashlight with extra batteries, tools, tarp, rope, etc.
• Stored phone numbers and phone chargers.
• Blankets, pillows, sleeping bags, rain gear.
• Extra clothing.
• Toilet paper and bleach.
• Pet items.
• Mosquito repellent.
• A full tank of gas.
