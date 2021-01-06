Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Hayley Anisse Bryant, 23, of 403 Wilkes in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on two years deferred probation for the Oct. 16, 2019 crime.
The judge also ordered Bryant to perform 200 hours community service and pay a $200 fine.
With the deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Bryant if she is able to complete all terms.
• Nicole Loreen Crain, 34, of 1000 W. Polk in Livingston for attempted possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to 34 days in county jail for the June 5, 2020 offense with credit for the full time already served.
• Monika Lou Davis, 39, of 609 Fahrenthold in El Campo for credit card abuse. She was placed on four years deferred probation on the grounds she serve 24 days in county jail for the Sept. 24, 2019 crime.
Davis received credit for all the time already served.
The judge also ordered Davis to perform 200 hours community service, pay a $1,000 fine and $700 restitution.
• Ignacio Penzloza Diaz, 40, of Teagen, Apt. 1216, in Houston for attempted evading with a vehicle. He was sentenced to 266 days in state jail for the Feb. 16, 2020 crime with credit for the full jail time already served.
• Duane Norman Garza, 40, of 212 Stavena Road in Wharton for two counts of family violence with a previous conviction. He was placed on 10 days deferred probation for the March 23, 2019 and July 1, 2019 crimes.
The judge also ordered Garza to take courses for anger management and batterer’s intervention.
Garza also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on May 3, 2019. For that crime, he was placed on a concurrent 10 years probation on the grounds he serve 114 days in county jail.
The judge gave Garza credit for the full time served, but added a $1,000 fine and 120 hours community service.
• Mario Keith Garza, 39, of 603 Bell in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 394 days in state jail for the Nov. 11, 2019 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Lawrence Andrew Jackson, 55, of 310 University in Wharton for attempted injury to a child or elderly person and attempted family violence with a previous conviction. He was sentenced to 340 days in state jail for the Jan. 4, 2020 crimes and received credit for the full time already served.
• Primitivo Llanes Jr., 47, of 511 E. Hillje in El Campo for publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material. He was sentenced to 100 days in county jail for the Aug. 22, 2020 crime and received credit for the full time already served.
Llanes also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance on June 12, 2020 and received a concurrent 101-day sentence with the full time served.
• Alejandro Alex Lopez, 24, of 205 W. Second in El Campo for two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance. He was placed on 10 years deferred probation for the Nov. 8, 2019 crimes on the grounds he served 180 days in county jail.
The judge gave Lopez credit for the full time served, but required he perform 200 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
• Jonathan Rodriguez, 24, of 502 Boulden in Garwood for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance. He was placed on six years deferred probation for the July 21, 2020 crime on the ground he serve 170 days in county jail.
Rodriguez received credit for the full time served.
The judge also ordered Rodriguez to pay a $1,000 fine and perform 200 hours community service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.