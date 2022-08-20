City to hear citizen views on water rate hike plan

Proposed utility rate increases go before the public Monday when El Campo City Council meets with time designated for citizen comments.
Staff recommends reducing the base water volume from 2,500 gallons per month to 2,000 gallons per month while also raising prices.
The proposal is to increase the base water rate from $13 per month to $14 and the base sewer rate from $14.25 to $15.25. If ultimately approved, this would mean a $2 per month increase to reduced base for an average resident. The proposal would increase a senior or disabled household $1.60 per month.
No increases are proposed to the volume rates for either water or sewer.
Unlike water, sewer is not actually metered, it simply mirrors water use on most accounts not taking into account how much of that water is actually used on a lawn, for example.
Public hearings on utility rate increases are new in El Campo, voted into existence in the last charter election. Council must now hold two public hearings before increases in utility rates can be voted upon.
“It does make a difference,” said former City Councilman Bobby Perez, the Charter Review Commission member instrumental in getting that charter amendment on the ballot.
“I’ve been there on the elective side of the process,” he added, saying public input is factored into decisions.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
State Grant Request: Staff is requesting authorization to apply for a $1.1 million Operation Lone Star grant. If awarded, it would be used to purchase two fully equipped marked police patrol cruisers. No city dollar match would be required.
Early budget planning: Because of delays of bordering on one-year plus for equipment purchases, a fiscal year 2023 budget proposal to purchase two mini excavators is tentatively on the agenda.
EMS Accolades: The American Heart Association has bestowed El Campo EMS with an honor which will be presented before council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.