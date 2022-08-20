City to hear citizen views on water rate hike plan

Proposed utility rate increases go before the public Monday when El Campo City Council meets with time designated for citizen comments.

Proposed utility rate increases go before the public Monday when El Campo City Council meets with time designated for citizen comments.

Staff recommends reducing the base water volume from 2,500 gallons per month to 2,000 gallons per month while also raising prices.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.