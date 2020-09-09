The coronavirus has impacted industries of all kinds during the last few months, but in an era devoted to social distancing, event hosting is an especially tough business to be in, locals say.
“Not many people want to have a party during these times,” Chris Staff, owner of El Campo event venue the 409 Club, said.
For months during the pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandates restricted Texas public gatherings to 10 people or less in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Now, with a mask order in place, weddings and other events are allowed to be held, with venues limited to 50 percent capacity, not including venue and contractor employees, as of July 3.
The 409 Club, 107 N. Mechanic, has been the site of wedding receptions, holiday parties, corporate events and charity fundraisers prior to the pandemic. Due to state pandemic mandates, the venue closed its doors in March and remains closed for the time being.
“Being a business that involves gatherings of people, we have been affected probably more than most businesses,” Staff said. “We decided to shut the doors until times are back to normal.”
Event attendees and venue employees are required to wear masks when social distancing is not possible. The Texas Department of State Health Services recommends events be held outside when possible and requires tables be limited to 10 people.
Brooks Diesel, co-owner of the Pierce Ranch House – an event venue located on a farming operation about six miles outside of El Campo – saw a decrease in renting inquiries for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People are still pretty nervous to gather at all,” Diesel said. “Someone will want to have a meeting, party or wedding, but then the family members just don’t want to do it. That’s a real unfortunate thing that we’re still seeing.”
With hunting season around the corner, however, Diesel hopes to see an increase in business. A few nights have been booked in mid-September at the house to hunting parties.
“A lot of our overnight parties are do-it-yourself anyway, so the group just comes and checks in,” Diesel said. “They provide their own food and their own service … We are not being hampered that way as much as someone else might be as far as service.”
Other DSHS protocol for reception venues is fairly standard for all industries, including providing hand sanitizer, screening employees for COVID-19 symptoms and disinfecting facilities daily.
