Readers aren’t the only ones who enjoy feature photographs and opinion columns in the El Campo Leader-News, the Texas Gulf Coast Press Association said the paper was tops in the region in those categories during its recent Sugar Land convention.
Larger bi-weeklies took top honors in other areas, but Leader-News staffers had a strong showing.
“The last two years have been tough ones at the Leader-News with COVID causing staff shortages and turnovers. The judges for Texas Gulf Coast Press, however, attest that the product we present to our readers each edition is excellent. Our readers deserve nothing less,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said.
The Leader-News placed in all 11 categories it entered collecting three firsts, five seconds and three thirds.
Sports Reporter Josh Reese stepped up to capture the top feature photo – one of roaring Ricebird football fans at a playoff game last November catching the judge’s eye as well as one of a young man taking on the U.S. Marines fitness challenge. “Josh’s skill as a photographer continues to grow each month, if not each week. Whether it’s capturing the flight of a player in mid leap or just a special moment in time, he has the eye to do so. The Leader-News is lucky to have him,” Crabtree said.
Reese and Crabtree teamed up to win first in serious columns. He wrote about coping with his bout of COVID during the early months of the pandemic while she offered a salute to police officers seen through the flag folding at one officer’s funeral.
The glory of a piping hot grilled cheese sandwich when the power finally came back on after Winter Storm Uri written by Crabtree captured judges’ interest and first place in humorous column writing along with the tale of a particularly challenging Monday complete with a screeching smoke alarm, howling dog and broken glasses.
Judges awarded the paper second place in Special Sections (the Football Preview magazine), General Excellence, News Photography, Sports Pictures and Feature Writing. Third Place awards were presented in Sports Coverage, News Writing and Headlines.
In the South Texas Press Association Better Newspaper Contest this year, the paper captured first places in Display Advertising and Lifestyle Pages.
“It’s an honor to collect these awards and we strive for the best newspaper we can produce every edition. That’s our mission, and judges say we are definitely on the right track. Thank you for your readership and thank you to our advertisers. We literally could not do it without you,” Crabtree said.
