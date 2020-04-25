How to handle overdue utility bills during the COVID-19 epidemic’s economic fallout as well as other municipal responses to the virus highlight the upcoming El Campo City Council agenda.
Last session, city council decided to wait on addressing what to do with utility accounts until more information was available. Staff had expressed concerns that water bills may go unpaid by residents laid off as a result the governor’s orders shutting down many businesses.
A minimum utility bill in El Campo is $52.29. This covers 3,000 gallons of water and sewer along with trash collection as well as $1.87 going to a Transportation User Fee.
A standard late fee costs between $5 and $7 with a $20 disconnect fee.
Two proposals will be presented to council, City Manager Courtney Sladek said Thursday. “One is on using up to $50 of the deposit with a matching payment. The second is paying 50 percent with the remaining 50 percent (paid) on the following two bills.”
Neither policy, should council approve it, actually forgives the bill. Both would require proof of financial hardship.
The city has roughly 4,800 accounts with many of those being charged the minimum charge.
El Campo continues to operate under a health emergency disaster declaration. This stance will allow the city to recoup up to 75 percent of some response costs although, so far, municipal staff has not been tapped for many additional duties beyond the public safety crew contact with the potentially infected.
As with previous meetings during pandemic, the session will be held via a telephone conference with few, if any, council members actually at City Hall.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 27. To participate or listen in, the public should dial toll-free (844) 474-0925 and enter passcode: 92224217#. Everyone will be muted upon entry.
Those wanting to offer a public comment may do so. To be placed in the que for Public Participation enter *1, when instructed to do so.
Bids for street materials and a proclamation in support of fair housing also appears on the agenda.
