Agriculture is the backbone of Wharton County’s economy and local volunteers did their part to educate people with their Field to Fork event held Thursday throughout the county.
The crowd of online influencers were contacted by Texas Corn Producers and the United States Department of Agriculture and brought to local locations to learn and show their audiences how modern agricultural practices impact food production.
“I knew agriculture was huge, but it always was cattle. Seeing rice, soy, corn, cotton and catfish I’m grateful to see what’s going on in Texas and more people need to know,” influencer Marta Rivera said Thursday.
“Field to Fork is sponsored by TCP and by the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Services. They try to educate people that are removed from agriculture about agriculture, including conservation and good farming practices,” United Ag Grain Merchandiser Lindsey Bowers said Thursday.
The event toured local producer’s facilities including Daniel and Camie Berglund’s cotton and rice farm, Mark Kubecka’s fish farm and the United Ag cotton gin and grain elevator in Danevang.
“We’re telling our family farm story to people that don’t really understand. Most people are three generations removed from a family farm. Their experience is getting food from the grocery store,” Bowers said.
Bringing together people that can spread the word about positive farming practices is the goal of Field to Fork, both public and private citizens have a role to play in getting the word out.
“We reached out to people that have a food presence online and we have some local elected officials. It’s important for those officials to understand how their decisions effect, not only the economy, but our everyday lives.” TCP communication director Stephanie Pruitt said, adding “A lot of this is opening up the conversation about agriculture, letting people ask questions about where our food comes from and how farmers care for our land. This is a way to open up people’s eyes and help them understand how agriculture at scale needs to happen.”
National and state legislators were planned attendees but current events necessitated those individuals canceling last minute.
“We were aiming to have about 60 people and we have over 60, so thats a fantastic turnout. We will have more legislative involvement in the future,” Pruitt said, adding “This is our third event. One was in the Panhandle, one in central Texas and this is our first time in south Texas.”
Also the aquaculture market, El Campo’s Ekstrom Aquaculture’s fish processing facility sends processed bass throughout the area while smaller facilities produce crawfish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.