Dealing with disaster tops talks Monday with city council set to fill a new full-time emergency management post and form an alliance with the county for drone use.
Tentatively funded at $60,000 to $72,000, the emergency management post was created during summer budget talks and approved as part of the full financial plan. Currently, $14,000 in paid stipends is divided among two people who work the job part time. The city hopes grants will cover the cost of the as-of-yet unfilled position.
By City Charter, the mayor is actually the chief official when dealing with disaster but has the option of designating a staff member to the role, which is typically done.
The city of Wharton has a full time emergency management official while Wharton County uses two part-time workers.
Prior to the approval of the full-time post, the EM director has come from police, fire and EMS departments. Gary Williamson, for example, held the post before he was promoted to police chief.
Candidates for the job will be considered in closed session. For any decision to be made, council will have to return to open session first.
The city will also consider making its drone available for sheriff department use when needed.
“Rarely, the Wharton County Sheriff may request aerial reconnaissance in response to emergency situations where ground traversal is impossible or impractical,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
Any damage sustained or done during such incidents would be covered by the sheriff’s office.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
Financial Review: A representative with Patillo, Brown and Hill, LLP will present the FY20 Audit. A routine agenda item, the city has an independent firm review all finances yearly.
The City of El Campo typically provides far more information for public review than required by law.
The audit will be available for public review following Monday’s council session.
Road Materials: Bids for an assortment of materials are set for acceptance.
