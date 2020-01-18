City Arrests
Property
Lakysha Monae Scarlett, 34, of 1800 Austin in Bay City was arrested at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 on a warrant for theft. The arrest was made directly at the Wharton County Jail and was processed there.
Deborah Mozisek Moreno, 41, of 501 W. Willow Lane in Wharton was arrested Thursday, Jan. 16 at 5:45 a.m. on a warrant for theft. The arrest was made directly at the county jail and she was processed there.
City Incidents
Property
The City of El Campo reported a stolen check, one used to pay for a water bill. The crime took place in July. Loss nears $400.
Police are investigating the report of identity theft filed at Wild Bill’s Western Wear, 27020 U.S. 59. The crime took place in December.
A Walther PPK pistol was stolen in the 500 block of Fahrenthold sometime between Jan. 1 and Tuesday, Jan. 14. Loss is estimated at $500.
A counterfeit $100 bill was discovered at the Quick N Easy 1, 703 E. Second, between Jan. 10 and Monday, Jan. 13.
A Beretta Bobcat pistol was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Main between Jan. 11 and Monday, Jan. 13. Loss nears $300.
A hit-and-run was reported on Wanda Lane around 8 p.m. Jan. 13.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Robert Lee Garcia, 52, of 929 N. Liberty was booked at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Stephanie Nicole Howard, 29, of 209 N. Liberty was booked at 9:01 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Oscar Daniel Silva, 21, of 212 E. Norris was arrested at 10:16 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the next day.
