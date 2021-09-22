A vehicle-train collision Friday killed a 43-year-old woman on CR 214 just north of Hungerford. Her son, who was driving, survived along with one other passenger.
The CR 214 crossing, also known as Miller Lane, is not protected by railroad crossing arms or warning barriers near U.S. 59.
The driver apparently didn’t see or hear the approaching train at the unlit intersection.
The collision took place about 8:40 p.m. between the unspecified vehicle and a northbound train. Hit on the passenger side, the vehicle was dragged almost a half mile before the train was able to come to a stop.
Passenger Marina Isabel Amaya, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her son, 22-year-old Jairo Amaya, was behind the wheel and survived as did passenger Telma Argueta, 34. Assessed by EMS, they were transported to unspecified hospitals.
Their conditions are unknown as of press time.
The crash is under investigation by the Department of Public Safety.
