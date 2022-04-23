First votes can be cast on Monday for city race

With a statewide referendum to raise the Homestead Exemption on the ballot along with El Campo’s mayoral post and two bonds, voting is expected to be heavy as El Campo and West Wharton County residents prepare to cast early ballots in the May 7 election.
Polls open at 8 a.m. with the El Campo Library – Mayors Room, 200 W. Church, being the only West Wharton County location to cast ballots. “I hope we have a heavy turnout. There are some important issues on the ballot,” Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter said.
County wide residents will be asked to decide upon two state proposals along with two Wharton County Junior College posts.
In the city of El Campo, at-large city council posts are on the ballot with the top vote-getter to claim the mayor’s post. There’s also a $1.725 million fire truck bond referendum along with proposed charter amendments.
A $17 million school renovation bond proposal goes before voters in the Louise school district.
Early voting will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 25 to Friday, April 29 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3. Photo ID is required to cast a ballot.
State Referendums
The two proposed state constitutional amendments that will be on the ballot are:
Proposition 1: The constitutional amendment to reduce the tax levels for disabled and elderly homeowners who did not receive the benefits of a 2019 property tax reduction.
Proposition 2: Raises the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000.
City of El Campo
The mayor and mayor pro tem posts are up for grabs this May as two incumbents and two challengers face off in the at-large council race with roughly 6,500 resistered to vote.
Chris Barbee, the current mayor, and Eugene Bustamante, the current mayor pro tem face challenges from Blake Barger and LeeAnn Bohannon.
Also on the city ballot. The El Campo Volunteer Fire Department is asking city voters for up to $1.725 million in funding to purchase a new aerial ladder truck for the department. If approved, the city predicts it will mean a 1.7-cent hike to the municipal tax rate.
Two issues will appear on the charter election: whether the city should hold two public hearings before considering any utility rate increase and whether the city manager and judge should be required to live within municipal boundaries (both currently do).
Louise ISD
A $17 million school renovation bond will go before Louise ISD voters on May 7 to address a portion of an estimated $30 million to $40 million in repair needs. About 1,600 are registered to make the decision.
If the bond is approved, that rate would rise to $1.2603 per $100, closer to 2013 and earlier tax rates.
The pending $360 million Hecate solar farm project, once constructed in the district, could either lower tax rate in future years or fund other work depending on the will of district residents.
Wharton County Junior College
WCJC Board of Trustees Positions 1, 2 and 9 are open.
In Position 1, challengers Priscilla Metcalf and Judd Perry face off while in Position 9 incumbent Jack Moses will face challenges from Ed Cavey and Bret Macha.
Larry Sitka is uncontested for re-election in Position 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.