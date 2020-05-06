Sharing his wife’s cooking with the entire community, Joe Hernandez built a city icon, family tradition and thriving businesses which will stand as a memory of the man who died Monday.
Joe Dionicio Hernandez Sr. was 78.
The doors of Casa Hernandez, which translates from Spanish to Hernandez’ home, opened Nov. 15. 1983. It was run by Joe Hernandez, an eighth grade dropout who found a tasty way to provide for his family, and “Momma H,” his wife Isabel, whose tireless efforts in the kitchen made it a success.
Their five children bused tables and brought chips and salsa to customers right from the start.
“We opened for a few reasons,” Joe told the Leader-News in 2016. “The main reason ... so there would be more work for the kids.”
The second reason?
“People liked Isabel’s food,” he said.
The Hernandez’ also ran a nursery business next door for 40 years.
Friend Bobby Perez says he and Hernandez “go back about 50 years. He was a good friend. He was a loyal friend,” Perez said. “He had a strong work ethic that was instilled in him when he was younger.”
Today, Casa Hernandez continues the rich tradition of serving Tex-Mex food.
Early on in the business, Joe said they referred to themselves as a Mexican restaurant, but not anymore.
“If I go to a Mexican restaurant, there isn’t much to eat there,” he said. “I might like their chips and salsa, but not their food.”
He always preferred his wife’s cooking and the simple selection his restaurant offered.
“Number one through 12 ... what else did you need,” he said. “You had your enchiladas, chalupas, tacos, burritos ... and the chips and salsa, the people got hooked on it!”
Hernandez taught his children that hard works pays off, too. “He felt it’s important to teach your children to work and to be able to take care of themselves,” Perez said. “They worked beside him.”
Son Richard, now owner of the restaurant, mans the kitchen and does the shopping early each morning just like Dad used to do. Rachel runs a food establishment, Vintage Chica, in downtown El Campo and John has a tamale business in Dallas. The other children, Stephen and Joe Jr. have pursued their own careers and businesses.
Perez was able to say good-bye to his friend about an hour before his passing on Monday.
“The kids invited me to come. So I went by to see him one last time,” Perez said. “He’s going to be missed.”
Funeral services, aside from a visitation, are delayed, an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. For more, please see Area Funeral Notices on Page 11.
