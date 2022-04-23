Trash piles drew the concerned to church Wednesday, not to pray, but to ask city officials for help during the second Community Connections meeting.
The sessions give citizens a forum to address their worries before everyone from El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek and School Superintendent Bob Callaghan to Police Chief Gary Williamson.
“The one thing I recognize is that communication is always suspect,” Callaghan told attendees, adding that he, like them, “had no clue I had to call (for bulk trash pickup) and had no clue I could call to get a 20 percent reduction (the senior citizen utility district savings program).”
Mayor Chris Barbee laid out guidelines on bulk trash pickup, announcing it is limited to once a month per household and scheduled to be collected.
The Wednesday night event drew 20 to 30 residents of City Council District 2 to the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 810 Palacios.
Few, if any questions or concerns, were directed to the superintendent about school or student performance, but he said he heard one message clearly.
“How can all of us listen to you (the general public). Tell us how to communicate,” he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante agreed that the sessions are a first step in improving communication.
“I’m listening. Hopefully it will get better. It takes a community.”
District 2 City Councilwoman Gloria Harris called for the public to get more involved in the workings of its government, and (be) more aware.
Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr. presented a brief overview of the proposed $1.725 million bond issue seeking funding for a new aerial ladder truck.
Juvenile Probation Official Billie Jean Bram briefly addressed her department’s efforts.
The District 1 session the night before had drawn virtually no one to city hall although police cars and fire trucks were there for the curious to see along with public works to police.
Two more Community Connections sessions are planned, each based on a single city council district although anyone can attend.
Each will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Upcoming are:
• District 3: Tuesday, April 26 at Christ Lutheran Church, 1401 Ave. I.
• District 4: Wednesday, April 27 at the El Campo High School Auditorium, 600 W. Norris.
