Ricebird Football Tickets On Sale
El Campo High School football tickets are on sale to the public through Aug. 16. Season tickets are $25 per set of five tickets and must be paid for in person at the ECISD Administration Office, 700 West Norris.Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Back To School Bash
The fourth annual Gospel Back 2 School Bash will begin at noon Saturday, Aug. 10 in El Campo’s Willie Bell Park. The bash will include the distribution of new and used shoes and polo shirts to school-age students. There will also be Gospel rap music, praise dancers, free hot dogs, free face painting, games and more activities planned for the afternoon. For information, call Jennifer Pena, 616-7102 or Lataine Boston, 616-7337.
Kittens Ready For Adoption
SPOT is sponsoring an animal adoption event Saturday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., at TSC in Wharton. Healthy, adoptable kittens will be available for $25. This fee includes all vaccinations, worming and Revolution, plus a $50 refundable deposit when the new owner gets the kitten(s) fixed. For adoption application or more information, email wcspot@hotmail.com.
Wednesday, aug. 14
CDA Hosts Luncheon
Members of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas No. 1374 will host coffee at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 1116 Meadow Creek Dr. There will be an auction, followed by a salad luncheon. Members are asked to bring something for lunch and an item for the auction or door prize. Guests are welcome to attend. Those who need a ride should call 543-7587.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Child With A Cop
Kids, don’t miss the last opportunity this summer before school starts to Chill with the Cops. There will be cold snacks served from 2 - 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the El Campo Bowling Center. For information, call Donna Mikeska at 578-5261.
Thursday, Aug. 15
100 Club To Hold Awards Banquet
The 100 Club of Wharton County Inc. will host its 39th annual awards banquet Thursday, Aug. 15 at the Wharton Civic Center in honor of all the men and women in Wharton County law enforcement. Social hour will begin at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Door prize drawings will begin at 7 p.m. and then the awards ceremony will be held. Membership dues can be paid the night of the banquet for any new member that would like to attend. For information, call Susie Priesmeyer at 332-1915.
Wharton Co. Democrats To Meet
Wharton County Democrats will meet Thursday, Aug. 15, at 9er’s Grill, 112 W. Boling Hwy. in Wharton. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Contact Jeff Dixon, 281-795-6485, for more information.
saturday, Aug. 17
BTS Bash Set For Aug. 17
The Back to School Bash ‘19 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church on Saturday, Aug. 17 will include a day of give-aways, haircuts for kids, waterslides, a bounce house, food and the distribution of school supplies. This is the 12th year for the event, and this year for the first time, Tea with a Teacher will be held in conjunction with the bash. Hosted by the church and Georgia Mae’s Good Eats, it all takes place 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church, 810 Palacios.
Quartet Coming To Local Church
First Christian Church, 205 W. West, welcomes Blackwood Quartet in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at the church. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. A love offering will be received. Blackwood Quartet has won multiple Grammy and Dove awards. For information, call 878-543-4790.
sunday, Aug. 18
Church To Hold Dinner
St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje hosts its annual summer festival Sunday, Aug. 18 at the parish hall, starting at 11 a.m. with a barbecue meal, serve yourself in the hall or plates-to-go, $10 each. There will also be bulk sales at the pit. There will be an indoor auction at 12:30 p.m., a country store, bake sale, cake walk and games. A raffle drawing will be held afr the auction. There will also be live music.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Thanksgiving Meal Set For Aug. 21
New Life Assembly is having a turkey and dressing dinner fundraiser meal Wednesday, Aug. 21. Plates to-go only at $10 each may be picked up at the church, 707 Earl, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. All proceeds will go to maintaining insurance on the church. To place an order, call Dora at 541-7118.
Dinner Helps Cancer Patients
Wharton County Cares is hosting a stuffed baked potato fundraiser Wednesday Aug. 21. Plates, $9 each, will be to-go only in a convenient drive-thru at Country Pride BBQ, 4:30 - 6:00 p.m. Wharton County Cares is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to offer small acts of kindness to cancer patients residing in Wharton County. Tickets are available at Superior Motor, Mid Coast Medical Clinic Lab, from any Wharton County Cares member, or by requesting ticket on the Wharton County Cares Facebook site.
Ongoing
Soccer Fall League Registrations Being Taken Now
Boys & Girls Club of El Campo is taking fall soccer registrations online through Friday, Aug. 16 for children ages four to 10 years old. To register, visit: www.bgcelcampo.org. The fee is $80 per child with a $4.95 online processing fee. Practice and games will be at Willie Bell Park on Second Street. Season runs Sept. 16 through Oct. 18 with one to two games per week, no weekend games. Each participant must furnish black shorts, socks, soccer cleats, shin guards and a soccer ball. Each player will receive a team jersey. For information, call 543-8320.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared and served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information, call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Cemetery’s Unrecognized Veterans Sought
The families of veterans at Garden of Memories Cemetery without an Armed Forces marker are asked to contact Wheeler Funeral Home at 543-3512 or Triska Funeral Home at 543-3681 to supply information including a DD-214. Military headstones may be free, however, Garden of Memories requires a foundation be placed under it and there is a charge for that. A database is being compiled at the cemetery to recognize all veterans there.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Heritage Center Offers Exercise, Bingo
The Heritage Center, 803 Fahrenthold, a non-profit organization, is open to men and women 50 and older for a fee. The center, open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., offers use of exercise machines, “Silver Sneakers” chair exercise sessions for those 63 years and older, pool table, dominoes, lending library, lap top computers, games, bingo and opportunities to volunteer. Covered dish luncheons are held once a month.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/
Free English Classes At The Library
Classes de ingles gratis para personas que estan comenzando a aprender y practicar ingles. El enfoque sera en el desarrollo del vocabulario, construccion de oraciones y conversacion oral. Cada Sabado a las, 10 a.m. La Biblioteca de El Campo 200 W. Church. Free English classes for individuals who are beginning to learn and practice the English language. Focus will be on vocabulary development, sentence construction and oral conversation. Meet Saturdays at 10 a.m. at the El Campo Branch Library.
Join Wharton’s Walkabouts
The Wharton Downtown Business Association holds walkabouts 4 to 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month in downtown Wharton. Play games, take in a yoga class, read a book, shop, enjoy complimentary wine at select merchant shops or grab a bite to eat. The public is invited, parking is free.
Veterans Service Office Open
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be in the reference room of the El Campo library, 200 W. Church, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Wednesday and in the Frank Shannon building, 1017 North Alabama Road, Wharton, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Call 532-1311 before you come.
Legal Services At No Cost
Texas Legal Services Center is a nonprofit legal aid in the El Campo Branch of the Wharton County Library. The clinic is every third Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Visit www.tlsc.org/familylawclinics to register in advance.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a non-profit, offers pantry assistance, counseling, immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference and hardship letters, residency and citizenship applications/renewals, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. Call 832-831-1688.
