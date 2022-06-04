The next person deciding whether to offer incentives to an incoming business, what’s truly needed in municipal parks or where an apartment project can locate could be you.
The City of El Campo is seeking applicants for multiple positions on dozens of volunteer board and commission appointments which will be made in June.
Who serves on the boards will be decided upon by city council. Historically, the board members, once appointed, serve until term limits force them off or they no longer wish to do so. However, council can choose an applicant whether there is a vacancy or not.
“Council has a right to replace any member of any board,” Mayor Chris Barbee said.
Service requires attendance at meetings. Some boards, like the City Development Corporation, meet monthly while others like the Board of Adjustment gather only when the need arises.
“This is a pipeline to leadership. It is a great way to get someone involved in local government,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
She encouraged council to consider all applications before making choices.
To apply, visit the city’s website www.cityofelcampo.org and scroll to the bottom of the page and choose volunteer to the right.
To learn more about the assorted boards, look at the top bar on the home page, highlight the government tab and select citizen boards.
The deadline for applications is Wednesday, June 8.
