TriArc Real Estate Partners says they will starting leasing on the new Creekside Ranch apartments in 18 months with construction likely to be complete by 2025.  The gated community will feature a host of amenities in multi-story apartments along with an estimated 16 townhomes.

New housing is on the horizon for El Campo as plans for the $40 million Creekside Ranch development were presented to assembled El Campo Rotarians last week.

TriArc Real Estate Partners CEO Joseph Bramante is looking to build a little over 200 apartments and townhomes at Creekside Ranch, a gated development off of West Loop, just north of the South Street intersection.

