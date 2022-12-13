New housing is on the horizon for El Campo as plans for the $40 million Creekside Ranch development were presented to assembled El Campo Rotarians last week.
TriArc Real Estate Partners CEO Joseph Bramante is looking to build a little over 200 apartments and townhomes at Creekside Ranch, a gated development off of West Loop, just north of the South Street intersection.
Construction of the first phase is estimated to be completed in 2025 and would consist of 232 units. Their research, Bramante said, showed a demand for housing in El Campo.
The average unit size for this project is set to be 968 square feet. Rents have not been set, but are predicted to start slightly above $1,000.
One and two bedroom apartments make up most of the envisioned properties, with 180 one and two bedroom units.
Just 24 apartments are set to be three-bedroom units and 16 townhomes are planned for the first phase of the complex, half the townhomes of previous estimates, last reported in March.
The developers are planning on amenities for the community including a lazy river and crawfish boiling station.
TriArc developers surveyed El Campo residents on social media about their interest in apartments and townhomes as well as checking how many would qualify for leases. Their research showed 238 respondents who qualified as potential Creekside Ranch residents.
Leasing is expected to start in 18 months.
