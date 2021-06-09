The self-styled “Mosquito Assassins” of El Campo’s Public Works are making their rounds nightly, killing as many of the biting bugs as the deadly spray can reach.
Using two trucks, the department can cover about half the city each night.
“We will be fogging nightly until a control is reached, not an eradication, but we get what we can,” Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said.
El Campo Public Works crews only fog inside the city limits, however, Precinct 3 is making nightly rounds of its high population areas including Louise, the West Hills Addition, Sunset Terrance, Ward and Ellwood. A precinct spokesperson said they will continue as needed.
Precinct 4 was not available for comment by press time.
Larvacides are being put out as well to help keep populations low.
“Believe it or not, we have had some control already, venture outside the city limits to areas not being treated and it’s evident,” Thompson said. “The main four species (culex, anopheles, Asian tiger and giant) all react and hatch differently to rain and flood conditions. Some have as little as five days to hatch and reach adulthood and start the cycle again. Others as long as 30 days ... That means there are hatches daily until that moisture/ temperature condition changes. The Public Works mosquito assassins will be there after dark, patrolling the neighborhoods until that control is reached.
The public can help in the mosquito control effort.
“All mosquitoes need the same thing to breed - standing water. Emptying out stagnant water from tires, old flower pots even swimming pools that are not kept chlorinated will be nurseries for mosquitoes. They need shade and cooler areas like tall grass and overgrown shrubs. If the public can maintain that, we can be more successful when we fog along the public right of ways and let the drifting mist work,” Thompson said.
El Campo citizens can report mosquitoes three ways - on the city website www.cityofelcampo.org/how_do_i/report_a_concern, call Public Works at 979-541-5075 or email kthompson@cityofelcampo.org.
So far, no health warnings involving mosquitoes have been issued in Wharton County. That doesn’t, however, mean conditions are safe.
“Mosquitoes are one of the most dangerous animals on earth, our top four species that come out after heavy rains are all capable of carrying diseases. Public health is the number one reason why we fog. The nuisance biting is secondary,” Thompson said.
The use of insect repellent is encouraged. State officials recommend using those containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus/para-menthane-diol.
For comfort, it’s recommended people avoid being outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
