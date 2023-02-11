If there is something going on in-town Adraylle Watson is probably in the middle of it.
“There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do for my community, man. Just I love it. It gives me opportunity to be involved in community,” he said of all of his volunteer positions.
There once was a time when Watson wanted to put as much distance between himself and Wharton as he possibly could. After graduating from El Campo High school in 1991, he went to the University of Texas at El Paso and then joined the Navy.
“What’s crazy about it is that I always said I never want to come back to Wharton. I tried to get away from Wharton because I didn’t like Wharton. And I was like, God, I don’t want nothing to do with Wharton, nothing. But always found my way coming back to Wharton,” he said.
Watson was born in El Campo and grew up in the Sorrell community just west of Wharton. Even though he was close to Wharton, the way the school districts were drawn he had to travel 15 miles each day to school in El Campo.
“And that’s how I ended up being a Ricebird,” he said.
His mother, Cherilyn Watson, died from double pneumonia when he was seven.
“When she died, my aunt took me in and raised me and my family. I was really fortunate. I was raised old school. And where I stayed, it was called the family house. So my aunt Val (Stephens) raised me in the family house. And then aunt Moselle (Stephens) had her trailer house directly behind the family house, so I got the best of both worlds,” he said.
At University of Texas - El Paso, Watson earned a degree in business management. When he graduated in 1994, he went into the Navy and lasted two years before they found out he had asthma and gave him an honorable discharge.
“Once I left the Navy, I got married and had three kids,” he said.
Today he is divorced and his children are grown and have blessed him with three grandchildren.
Watson found himself adrift in the years after the Navy, spending time working for HEB and Big G Auto Glass.
“I started having health challenges with my asthma because at that time, I had asthma real bad,” he said.
Watson was a volunteer with the Glen Flora Volunteer Fire Department when tragedy struck in 2016. He was battling a fire at the Briar Pointe Apartments in Wharton when he was overcome by smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning.
“It changed my life,” he said. “And that’s when God began to start. Because you gotta remember, I was running from my calling… I just didn’t want to yield to the call. So everything that I did failed because I didn’t yield… Everything I put my hand to failed because I didn’t yield to the call of God.”
That call, he said, is to serve God and his fellow man. He is now a pastor at First Christian Church in El Campo, and an associate pastor at Word Church Worship Center in Wharton. He also serves as the chaplain for the Wharton Police Department and is a board member for Victory in Jesus Recovery Center.
When it comes to civic involvement, Watson is chairman of the Wharton Beautification Committee, vice chairman of the Mayor’s Committee on Disabilities, a member of Wharton County Emergency Services District No. 3, a board member of the Plaza Theater (where he is currently performing in “Dividing the Estate”), a member of the Wharton Lions Club, and is president-elect of the Rotary Club of Wharton.
Watson said it was his pastor who encouraged him to become involved in Lions and Rotary.
“He says, I want you to do Rotary, I want you to do Lions, and I want you to give me a weekly report. I was scared. I was like, ‘nobody’s going to know me in the community. They’re not going to accept me, because I still had that mentality from the past,” he said. “And man, when I walked in Rotary, I still didn’t know what was going on, but I was ready to help. And then when I finally got comfortable and knew this is where I’m supposed to be, I just ran with it, man, and just started helping in every way I can. And now here I am in June about to be the president of Wharton Rotary.”
He credited several people for helping him in his transitional journey, primarily his aunt Mozelle Stephens.
“I can say that I owe my Aunt Mozelle a lot for the civic work that she did in the community,” he said. “I owe her a great deal because she made connections, that because of the connections that she made back then when I was a child, I still have connection with those are still living and she was very inspirational.”
He also credits Wharton Police Chief Terry Lynch for his inspiration, a feeling that goes both ways.
“He is the chaplain for the Wharton Police Department and a member of the Wharton County Pastors Against Crime. He was chosen as the Wharton Police Department 2022 100 Club Citizen of the Year. He holds a weekly prayer service at Wharton PD. I can go on and on. Other than being a devout man of God, he is my friend and my brother. We share the same vision and love for this community,” Lynch said.
Watson said he likes the changes he is seeing in the community.
“I just think that this is a new time in our community, where we’re getting ready to see a shift in the community where we’re just going to be more unified, getting ready to be more diversified,” he said. “Who wouldn’t be excited, man, and that’s the reason why I am who I am. Because I’m getting ready to see this community to grow and it starts with us.”
At the end of the day, all Watson asks is that he made a difference.
“The Bible says that a tree would be known by the fruit it bears, so I pray that when the good Lord takes me away that they can say that I definitely made an impact somebody’s life,” he said.
