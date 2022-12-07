Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar recently received permission from the state jail commission to temporarily add a dozen bunk beds to the Wharton County Jail to help alleviate overcrowding.
That will allow the jail to house 24 more inmates than the 144 it currently houses for the next year. As of Thursday, the county was housing seven inmates at the Calhoun County Jail in Port Lavaca at a cost of $55 per day per inmate.
Srubar went before the Wharton County Commissioners Court last week to ratify an agreement he made between the two counties for the housing of inmates.
“At the time we had 160 inmates and only 144 beds,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said. “So it was kind of a needed situation. In response to, I’m going to call it an emergency housing situation, Sheriff Srubar spoke with me and we agreed that the safest and best decision for the county, inmates and the law enforcement people who work there, was to send the inmates last week and then ask the court to ratify that decision today.”
At the meeting, Srubar informed the court about the permission for the bunks granted by the jail commission.
“You’ll recall our sheriff has addressed this court several times, informing the court that he’s having significant difficulties in finding neighboring counties to help house our excess inmates. In the past we have used, primarily in the summer months, Matagorda County, Victoria County and Fort Bend County but none of these counties are able to help us out this time,” Spenrath said.
After the meeting Srubar said housing inmates is becoming increasingly difficult.
“Fort Bend County is not taking our people right now,” Srubar said.
Normally the overflow of inmates is taken to Fort Bend County or to Matagorda or Victoria counties where there are also housing agreements in place. Currently all three counties are unable to take Wharton inmates, which is why Srubar reached out to Calhoun County.
“This isn’t a Wharton County problem, this is a state of Texas problem,” Srubar said.
He said when he appeared before the Texas Commission on Jail Standards in Austin, there were several other sheriff’s making the same plea.
“All of the counties are dealing with this issue,” he said.
Srubar said he can’t blame any one person or thing on the overcrowding, but said part of it stems from the courts being closed for over two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. That has him holding several inmates longer than he normally would. Of those in the jail, 25 have been held a year or more awaiting trial; four of them for more than three years.
“I have one Class B misdemeanor that’s been in for over 100 days,” he said. “That’s an issue.”
When the new bunk beds are installed, Srubar said he will have to increase staffing at the jail. Right now he has the personnel to do it. He said jails in Texas are required to have one guard for every 48 inmates.
Housing inmates outside of the county impacts the sheriff’s department budget and schedule. The budget allocates $125,000 a year to house inmates out of county. In the six years Srubar has been sheriff he has spent as little as $30,000 and as much as $150,000 for that purpose.
While Srubar has a designated person to transport inmates, sometimes he gets in a bind and Srubar must pull people from other duties to do it or hire a private company that specializes in inmate transportation.
Not only must they transport the inmates long distances to be housed, but they must also transport them for court dates, medical appointments and anything else requiring them to appear in person. All of those trips consume gasoline and employee time, which are added expenses.
Srubar said housing inmates out of county is the best option for now, as the expense would be greater to increase the size of the jail or build a new one, although he said that is something the county may have to consider down the road.
“I don’t see this problem going away anytime soon,” he said.
