Getting to know your neighbors is easier at a party and, after two years of COVID shut ins, what’s a better way than a block party on the National Night Out 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4.
National Night Out encourages Texans to meet with their neighbors and emergency responders to help reduce crime.
“We are excited for this year in particular because we haven’t had NNO for two years due to COVID. The intent of NNO is to bring first responders and citizens together in a positive setting, in the neighborhoods, showing unity and letting the criminals know we are working together to keep our streets and community safer,” El Campo Police Department Cpl. Mark Biskup said.
Citizens who want to have a block party can schedule it through ECPD and have first responders sent out to their party, getting children used to uniformed officers around and getting to know the responders in their area.
NNO, started in 1984, now happens in all 50 states and territories and involves 38 million people, comprising 16,000 communities, celebrating every year.
The number of local residents who participate each year varies but registered parties in El Campo average in the low to mid teens.
Most states hold their NNO in August, but Texans wait until October after the hottest months pass.
“Citizens wishing to have a block party need to call 979-543-5311 and speak to me or leave me a voicemail with their name and address. I will record their address and send officers, EMS and fire department personnel to that location,” Biskup said.
The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t confirmed if they will be participating as of press time.
