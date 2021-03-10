The inaugural Light Up the Square event to recognize child abuse and sexual awareness months will be held virtually, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
After the Wharton County Commissioners Court on Monday unanimously approved the event, officials for the Crisis Center of Wharton and Matagorda counties set a March 19 deadline for sponsorship opportunities between $250 to $1,000. The event will be held on April 22 at the Wharton County Courthouse grounds.
Survivors of child abuse and sexual assault will be honored at the event. Survivors will be recognized by local leaders, who will read only from a list of client demographics to protect survivor confidentiality.
“Last year, the Crisis Center helped 101 victims of sexual assault and 258 victims of child abuse,” Crisis Center Executive Director Kelli Wright-Nelson said. “The Crisis Center hopes city and county leaders, law enforcement, social workers, advocates, and other influential members of our community will attend.”
Event organizers will line the perimeter of the courthouse steps with luminaria bags lit by battery-operated tea lights, Wright-Nelson said.
Participants will be assigned time slots and asked to wear masks when not reading to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Funds raised will help support Crisis Center programs and sponsors will receive event T-shirts.
Since the event will be live streamed, the Crisis Center didn’t request the use of other county facilities or blocking of roads.
If you want to be a sponsor, make checks payable to The Crisis Center, PO Box 1820, Bay City, Texas 77404 or delivery to 3010 Sixth Street, Bay City.
The luminaries will be set up at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 22; the event concludes at 8 p.m.
For more information, call the Crisis Center at 979-245-9109, ext. 101 or 102.
