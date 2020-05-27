Many students began summer break last week, wrapping up a year vastly different from any other due to the COVID-19 pandemic. El Campo ISD and Louise ISD officials shifted focus to summer education, and Governor Greg Abbott gave the go-ahead for districts to hold in-person summer education beginning June 1.
ECISD officials postponed summer school until July, but have not decided whether classes will be held face to face, online or a hybrid of the two methods.
“We are currently surveying teachers and reviewing the new state guidelines to help us design our summer school options,” ECISD Assistant Superintendent Dolores Trevino said. “More information will be shared as decisions are finalized.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down El Campo schools in March, the district planned to host summer school in June. For ECISD, the last day of regular classes was May 22.
LISD’s summer school students can turn in curriculum from the regular school year, which ended May 20, until May 29.
“We’re doing catch ups these (next) few days,” LISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said. “We have days built into the end of the year where students who are behind or missing work will be expected to turn that in.”
ECISD’s summer feeding program, which begins June 1, will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday using a curb-side pickup method. It offers free breakfasts and lunches to children aged 18 and under, regardless of need or enrollment in the district. The district offered a similar program during the pandemic, which ended May 22.
The LISD COVID feeding program will continue until May 29, when summer school ends. District officials opted not to institute a summer feeding program due to the lack of community demand. The last time LISD offered summer break meals was 2010.
Abbott’s May 18 announcement permitted schools to host in-person summer programs, but students cannot be required to attend in-person.
Students required to take summer school in order to move on to the next grade or complete course credit have the option to complete work remotely, according to rules from the Texas Education Agency, as of May 22.
For in-person summer classes, groups in an enclosed area cannot exceed 11 people. Desks should be arranged at least six feet apart and students should not work in groups when it can be avoided. For complete TEA guidance, visit Tea.texas.gov/texas-schools/health-safety-discipline/covid/coronavirus-covid-19-support-and-guidance.
