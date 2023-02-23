The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office will soon replace outdated dash cams and body cams following commissioners approval last session of a roughly $200,000 purchase from Coban Technologies.
Last month Sheriff Shannon Srubar asked to replace cameras that are no longer repairable. He got permission to seek a $33,000 grant to replace some of the body cams with a plan to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the rest.
Also last session, commissioners took the unusual step of transferring pay grades from the jail budget to the sheriff’s office budget to give three deputies a raise.
“The sheriff has unused pay scales in his jail budget at approximately $7,942.06 plus benefits. And he’s seeking court permission to transfer the value of those steps over ... to award approximately $2,500 pay increases plus benefits to each of three separate deputies,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said, adding the three received a $3,500 raise with all county employees this year, but not additional boosts given to patrol deputies and jailers.
“He has three very deserving individuals and he used a lot of his own pay grades to give out most of his additional funds. And so I think it’s a good move. And we definitely need to keep these employees ... I don’t want to create a precedent but I’m supporting you,” Spenrath said.
The commissioners voted unanimously to make the change.
