SALUTE TO SERVICE:

Monday night on his retirement. Staff worked full time for the city for 19 years and volunteered for decades. Pictured (l-r) are row one: wife Theresa and Larry Staff, Mayor Chris Barbee and Shelly Brown (the Staff’s daughter); row two: Vincent Brown (their grandson) and David Brown (son-in-law); row three: City Attorney Ronny Collins and Council members John Hancock, David Hodges and Eugene Bustamante, who like Staff is a retired El Campo volunteer firefighter.

“He’s saved the city tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands,” Mayor Chris Barbee said offering a salute to retiring electrical inspector Larry Staff Monday.

Staff was only officially employed for the city 19 years, retiring at the end of February, but he volunteered his time for decades not only as a volunteer firefighter, but also as a master electrician.

