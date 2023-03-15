“He’s saved the city tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands,” Mayor Chris Barbee said offering a salute to retiring electrical inspector Larry Staff Monday.
Staff was only officially employed for the city 19 years, retiring at the end of February, but he volunteered his time for decades not only as a volunteer firefighter, but also as a master electrician.
“Larry wouldn’t just give you the shirt off his back, he’d give you his coat too,” Barbee said.
The son of an El Campo volunteer firefighter, Larry Staff, one of 12 children, opted to follow in his father’s footsteps.
He, like most of his bothers, joined the El Campo Volunteer Fire Department where he would serve 51 years, including 10 as fire chief, acting as the city’s fire marshal at first for free and later for a small stipend starting in October 1999.
Staff also served 12 years in the National Guard rising to the rank of staff sergeant.
After 38 years with Martin Electric, Staff took a full-time job in the City of El Campo Inspections Department on March 1, 2004 working as an electrical inspector and fire marshal.
“It’s been a privilege and an honor working with you. Thank you for everything you’ve done,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
District 3 Councilman David Hodges added, “I even got to play Army with you” remembering serving with Staff in the National Guard.
Despite retirement, Staff still assists when he can, remaining the chairman of the volunteer firefighter pension board where he’s served for decades and offering advice upon request on everything from electrical code to lighting in the city’s parks.
“I’m not sure you’ll ever fully retire Larry,” Barbee said.
A lifetime member of St. Philip Catholic Church, he also serves in the Knights of Columbus.
Staff accepted a crystal retirement award at Monday night’s session. “It’s been an honor to work for the city. The people are great. All you folks are great,” he said.
Staff and wife Theresa have been married 56 years. They have two children, son Shannon Staff of Austin who operates a water softner business; and daughter Shelly Brown who lives in Las Vegas with husband David, Shelly Brown works as a national sales manager for Circa Resort & Casino. The Staffs have one grandson Vincent, aged 16, the son of David and Shelly Brown.
