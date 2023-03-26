Starting a career is hard, but with the help from El Campo ISD’s Career and Technical Education department’s job fair, it might be a little easier for El Campo students.
Around 400 of El Campo High School’s juniors and seniors made their way down to the gym Wednesday morning, for more than just running laps, they were networking.
The students filled out cards and spoke to representatives from local businesses, public services and military recruiters all in an effort to direct the students after graduation.
“We’re right at 25 (businesses). I went out to all the businesses and they were excited to participate,” ECISD CTE secretary Renee Karl said.
Between a U.S. Marine recruiter passing out t-shirts for successfully doing a pull up, to Wharton County’s vacation spots sending out costumed mascots for the event, the students took their time talking to recruiters and collecting signatures as well as pens.
“I really liked Splashway and Lost Lagoon. Their presentation was really good and I hadn’t considered becoming a lifeguard but it may be something I do this summer,” El Campo Junior Madison Hoffer said.
Students that have college plans attended as well, looking into the future and planning for after they turn their last tassel.
“I plan to probably go to (Wharton County Junior College) and then transfer to Texas A&M. But I was excited to see all the booths here. I was drawn to Lost Lagoon because of the mascot,” El Campo Junior Emily Kresta said.
The represented businesses we’re impressed by the early birds attending the event.
“There has been interest and the turnout is good. It’s our first time here,” United Ag Corporate Marketing Manager Michelle Frankum said. “We’ve been talking to some of the students about their after-school ambitions and they’re really impressive.”
Both long-term career presentations and summer job offerings were on display and students collected together to hear pitches from the collected employers.
“A lot of local businesses are coming out and it’s really cool to see that. Kids talking to businesses for the summer or even a long term job,” El Campo CTE Director Todd Fuchec said.
