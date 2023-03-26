Up To The Challenge

El Campo junior Danaisha Lloyd using all her strength was working her way to a free t-shirt from the U.S. Marine recruiter present at the CTE job fair.

Starting a career is hard, but with the help from El Campo ISD’s Career and Technical Education department’s job fair, it might be a little easier for El Campo students.

Around 400 of El Campo High School’s juniors and seniors made their way down to the gym Wednesday morning, for more than just running laps, they were networking.

