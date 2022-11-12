After almost 900 ballots cast and two challengers to overcome each, Gary Yackel and Tanya Townsend Bram will serve as Louise ISD trustees, Position 3 and 4, respectively.
Both candidates picked up more than 500 of the 889 votes cast, receiving double the support of the second place finisher in races.
Yackel will be replacing Chris Faas, first elected in 2018, after Faas chose not to run. Bram will replace Marco Munoz, also elected in 2018, after Munoz chose to run for Position 3, unsuccessfully.
Both candidates spoke highly of the school and their desire to support the district as elected officials.
“I’ve been doing sponsorships for the schools for awhile, I’ve been wanting to get involved to support the kids... There are some improvements to bring to the school and I want to be a part of that,” Yackel said.
“I don’t think there was one particular thing that inspired me to run. I grew up here in Louise, went to school and graduated from LISD. And now my three children attend school here. I feel that we all as parents should be involved as much as we can in our children’s education and this is one way that I personally can contribute,” Bram said.
When asked about the possibility of a future LISD bond, Yackel didn’t reject the possibility.
“I think that once we get in and see the finances, and if the bond is needed, instead of issuing a blanket bond, proposing specifics and presenting that to the taxpayers in a proper manner,” he said.
“I think at some point in the near future we will have to look at another bond. Our school is in need of repairs due to the age. I feel that we may have to scale it back a bit and focus on some items in particular to try and get them done,” Bram said.
The newly-elected trustees have different outlooks on how they plan to begin their terms with the board.
“I want to inspect the cafeteria and see what improvements need to be made. I understand there’s improvements that need to be made in relation to the steam table,” he said.
“I’m worried about glass entrances and windows, that could be accessible if someone wanted to break in, faculty and student safety are my prime concerns.”
Bram was ready to start serving alongside her new trustees, but is taking a wait-and-see approach with her plans.
“I don’t have an agenda to pursue with my new position on the board. I am looking forward to listening and learning what the issues are that our school may be facing with an open mind, it is up to us all to work together to reach common ground to ensure the outcome is what is best for LISD,” Bram said.
One thing the new candidates couldn’t agree on was their responses to election night.
“I was watching the polls on election night, I was super excited and surprised at the amount of support I received, surprised and grateful,” Yackel said.
“I wasn’t too anxious before the election or on Election Day ... I actually went to sleep fairly early that evening so I didn’t know for sure that I had won until the next morning when I saw all the texts and missed calls on my phone,” Bram said.
