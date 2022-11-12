Yackel, Bram

After almost 900 ballots cast and two challengers to overcome each, Gary Yackel and Tanya Townsend Bram will serve as Louise ISD trustees, Position 3 and 4, respectively.

Both candidates picked up more than 500 of the 889 votes cast, receiving double the support of the second place finisher in races.

