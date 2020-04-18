The Wharton County Emergency Management Office (OEM), pending a background check, will add volunteer Debbie Cenko to the payroll as a temporary paid employee to help with the response during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Cenko, with a 5-0 vote Monday during commissioners court, will now receive part-time compensation to aid Andy Kirkland the Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator.
The county will pay her up to 29 hours a week, starting from March 16 and lasting until the COVID-19 crisis is over or the end of the budget year, whichever comes first, Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath said Monday.
Cenko, the county’s deputy emergency management coordinator, has been a volunteer for about a decade. As a volunteer, she received specialized training through the state to keep her updated on emergency management strategies.
In her everyday life, Cenko is a reverend at the First Presbyterian Church in Wharton. In times of disaster over the years, she’s assisted Kirkland through emergencies, including during Hurricane Harvey. The deputy position has been unpaid in the past and Cenko did her work as a way to give back to the community.
However, unlike a normal disaster that comes and goes, COVID-19 is persistent and lingering and requires more from the OEM and a lot more of Cenko’s time.
“Right now we’re just living down (at the office) it feels like,” Kirkland said. “Judge Spenrath saw the amount of work she’s been doing and felt like she needed to be compensated and everybody agreed. It’s a good deal for all of us.”
“I’m really grateful and humbled more than anything that they would think with this crisis and the hours that I’ve put into it that I should be compensated. I’m really grateful,” Cenko said.
Up to 75 percent of Cenko’s pay could end up being reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) up to 75 percent at a later date.
“When it’s all said and done, we’ll get that money back and (if we don’t) she’ll be worth every penny we pay her,” Spenrath said.
While Cenko will be receiving pay for the first time, her role within the department does not change.
“She has (skills) we can’t go out and advertise and pick up today,” Spenrath said.
Along with dealing with the novel coronavirus working its way across the county and state, the OEM has to stay ready for all types of disasters, including hurricane season which is now fast approaching. It also monitors more routine issues like spring thunderstorms, hazardous materials and whether a burn ban is needed.
