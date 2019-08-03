Another former Louise ISD teacher still awaits trial, accused of inappropriately touching a child in a school bathroom.
Clifford Hooks, 45, had been an elementary school teacher and boys’ coach in 2016 and the early part of 2017 before being dismissed from his post that February.
Hooks faces a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact. Wharton County sheriff’s deputies allege Hooks engaged in inappropriate contact with one second grader in a Louise Elementary bathroom. He was initially arrested on the charge in April 2017.
“Hooks is currently set on the August trial docket. There are numerous other cases set that day so not sure it will be reached,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison said.
Former Louise High School Coach Thomas Clay Hosman, 47, of 407 Prairie Ave. in Eagle Lake was sentenced to 15 years in prison earlier this month for video taping teen girls in a campus restroom and posting the images to the Internet.
Hosman pleaded guilty to two counts of improper relationship with a child and six counts of invasive visual recording.
The images were captured around March 1, 2017 shortly before Hosman was dismissed from his job as a social studies teacher at Louise Junior High School. A four-year veteran teacher, Hosman had coached track, volleyball and cross country running while working for the district.
His victims were girls between the ages of 14 and 16.
Additional charges are still pending against Hosman in Colorado County including 10 counts of promoting child pornography and three counts of invasive visual recordings.
