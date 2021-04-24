Police Blotter

City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
George Eric Allen, 53, of 345 Ustynik in Wharton was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Monday, April 19 for possession of drug paraphernalia after being a passenger in a vehicle stopped in the 100 block of East Correll for a traffic violation. Police seized two pipes. Processed, Allen was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Bruce Erinn Balderas, 17, of 905 Franklin was arrested at 3:33 p.m. Monday, April 19 for tampering with evidence and marijuana possession after being in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation. Marijuana and a vape pen were seized. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted $10,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Jermaine Williams, 17, of 1415 W. Norris was arrested at 3:28 p.m. Monday, April 19 for tampering with evidence, marijuana possession and minor in possession of tobacco in the same incident as Balderas. Processed, he too was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $10,400 in bonds and was released the same day.
Lisa Marie Grubaugh, 44, of 207 Ripple was booked directly into county jail at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday, April 20 on warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, for actions which allegedly took place on Feb. 22.
Oddyssey Lynn Alameda, 22, of 315 Glen Flora in Eagle Lake was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 20 on 2020 warrants for being involved in a hit-and-run and driving while intoxicated. She stands accused of striking two vehicles in the 400 block of West Norris around 3 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2020 doing an estimated $24,000 damage. Processed, she was sent to county jail the next morning. Once there, She posted $3,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Property
Braelon Tre’zhun Hudlin, 18, of 1007 Heights was served a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He stands accused of stealing a Ford pickup in the 1300 block of Meadowcreek on Feb. 26 while already in the county jail.
Violence, weapons
John Polk III, 20, of 302 E. Strand was arrested at 9:20 a.m. Monday, April 19 on warrants for assault causing injury and criminal trespass in relation to a Feb. 10 fight in the 300 block of August. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $3,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
