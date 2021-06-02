More city sidewalks linking to El Campo schools may be coming within the next two years if two state grant requests are approved.
The El Campo City Council unanimously approved seeking to Texas Department of Transportation grants totaling almost $1.7 million during Monday night’s session. If awarded, the city cost is estimated at $337,000, although may be less.
One effort would put sidewalks between El Campo High School and Northside Elementary while the second would add sidewalks between North Wharton Street and West Norris.
“We didn’t think we’d get $14 million (a recent grant awarded to the city for flood control efforts) ... Maybe we’re on a roll,” Councilman David Hodges said, lending his support to the effort.
Councilman John Hancock asked if the El Campo school district could make the application rather than the city, but was told told the proposed sidewalks would sit in the public right-of-way rather than on school grounds making it a city project.
“I think they might be able to squeeze a little money out of their $3 million weight lifting room,” Hancock said.
City Public Works Director Kevin Thompson told council he thought the project was needed for the citizens of El Campo.
“It’s safe routes to school. A lot of kids are walking on the street ... I didn’t do it (find the grant application) for the school. I did it for the kids,” he said.
Council agreed, however, that convincing children to use the sidewalks rather than favorite shortcuts may be difficult.
Other uses are also a problem, Hancock said, “On Norris Street, two days out of five, it’s got garbage cans on it.”
The grant request will be filed by June 14 with news of whether the city won available by the fall. If so, construction would take place in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.