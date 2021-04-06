Governor Greg Abbott asked Texans Friday to “Stand with law enforcement” in response to the death of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop near Mexia last weekend.
The call yesterday was to honor Trooper Walker and all officers in Texas.
The governor ended his request with a plea that can be honored on any day. “I urge my fellow Texans to stand with our police and support them as they work tirelessly to keep our communities safe,” he said.
