Four years ago, city management brought up the notion of National Public Works Accreditation and what it would entail, then Deputy City Manager Courtney Sladek, now city manager, was asked to look into it and see if it was something we could achieve. The challenge was made. The APWA Accreditation program recognizes public works agencies that not only meet the many requirements set forth in the APWA Management Practices but go beyond.
Public works essential role in communities is far more than following best practices, even though that is important, too. It is a strong sense of community, pride in a job well done, a sense of accomplishment and enthusiasm to apply innovative ideas and practices that work and learning from the ones that did not. We are always ready – challenge accepted.
El Campo Public Works began its self-assessment for accreditation in February of 2018. More than a simple checklist, the process for our department covered 40 chapters and 597 practices. This is no small task and not for the faint of heart or unmotivated, and we pushed on. Public works success is directly connected to the character and focus of the public works team. We brought in Diane White, president of Public Admin Consulting, as accreditation manager with 22 plus years of public works experience.
Through this two-year long development and assessment, we were able to formalize 18 new policies and procedures manuals and 31 policy statements to address all aspects of public works – roads, water/wastewater, parks, asset management are just a few. These manuals became a method for establishing goals and improving on our process to help develop proactive strategies rather than be reactive and compile a to-do list.
On Oct. 18 2018, public works staff officially started the accreditation process. By the end of 2019, a substantial amount of work had been done. We entered 2020 full steam ahead ... then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Roles were expanded, normal tasks were not normal anymore. Uncertainty raced our hearts and fogged our future vision, but again we pushed on. We introduced our entire public works team virtually to a very knowledgeable and professional team of evaluators from around the nation that had gone through the accreditation process. They understood that public works is people powered and purpose driven. On Oct. 15 the review team sent back their results and a recommendation was announced; of the 40 chapters – all our 459 assigned practices were at 100 percent compliance.
Our Vector Mosquito management policy was identified as a National Model Practice.Nationally there are 19,495 cities, towns and villages, 161 of those are accredited with more than 29,000 members and 63 chapters. Texas has over 1,200 incorporated cities of which 13 have achieved accreditation ... El Campo just made No. 14, and the smallest in Texas. On Oct. 26, APWA announced El Campo Public Works as a Nationally Accredited Agency. We joined the nation as No. 162.
We will display this symbol with pride, it is a sign of a prestigious award to show we have gone above and beyond to serve the community we love. We are more than anything we will face. We can handle whatever obstacles come our way, always have, always will and always ready.We are public works.
Editor’s Note: The El Campo City Council will recognize public works for this achievement at the upcoming Monday session.
