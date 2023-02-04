With the 2023 growing season approaching, it’s looking to be another rough year for producers with costs high and weather concerns this season.
Input costs rising were through 2022 and that doesn’t seem likely to change in 2023.
“All reports indicate that we should expect ongoing issues with higher input costs in 2023. Also, shortages of certain inputs, such as ag chemicals (pesticides) and parts for equipment, are also anticipated,” Wharton County Ag Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said.
The cost of agricultural chemicals started rising sharply in March 2022, spiking an average of 40 points on the price index as reported by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank with the index continuing to rise through 2022.
Weather conditions are also set to impede local agriculture with both rainfall and purchasable water likely in short supply this year.
A consistent La Nina system in the Pacific Ocean has thrown harsh weather at much of the Southern U.S., with South Texas making the swing between severe droughts and intense cold snaps. However that might be changing.
“A La Nina weather pattern is the reason for the hot, dry weather we’ve been experiencing. Forecasters indicate that the La Nina pattern is weakening, and that an El Nino pattern, one that produces wetter conditions, could return by Fall of 2023,” Bowen said.
A returning El Nino system to the Pacific likely means a break for those producers that depend on regular rainfall.
“As you may have gathered, El Nino will move North pushing humidity along the way until it reaches the U.S. West coast and eventually finding its way into Texas. While this will bring rain and cooler temperatures, it is hard to pinpoint when and how much it will bring. Another issue is that some months may be drier, yes drier than normal during an El Nino climate event. However, the emphasis is on the fact that it does bring in rain,” as reported by Nacogdoches Agrilife in 2018.
The outlook isn’t as positive for producers dependent on inflow from the Colorado River.
“As of Jan. 18, the Highland Lakes are 52 percent full, amounting to 1.048 Million Acre Feet (MAF) of water in the chain of lakes on the Colorado River, above Austin. Current projections show a less than 5 percent chance storage will be at or greater than 1.3 MAF by March 1. If storage is not over 1.3 MAF by March 1, interruptible stored water will not be available for the 2023 season for Gulf Coast, Lakeside and Pierce Ranch irrigation,” Bowen said.
The lakes would need to gain 252,000 acre feet, or 82.1 billion gallons, of water by March 1 for interruptible water to flow again.
Growers that plant heavy-on cotton might consider splitting their time as cotton markets are unsure moving into 2023.
“Higher carry-over stocks of cotton, combined with lower predictions for domestic use of cotton and a decrease in cotton exports from the U.S. are currently indicating lower cotton prices and thus fewer acres of cotton in 2023. Worldwide, the markets are telling us that the demand for cotton is low. A dry start to 2023 suggests potentially tight supplies, especially if we have a major decline in 2023 planted cotton acres ... It‘s hard to say, but a lot of those cotton acres were planted to wheat this past fall, because wheat prices are attractive. The corn to cotton price ratio of $5.86/bu corn:$0.85/bale cotton indicates less acres planted to cotton in the U.S., similar to years 2008, 2009, 2013 and 2015,” Bowen said.
