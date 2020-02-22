A former El Campo teacher and educational diagnostician will be declared a new El Campo ISD trustee as school board Vice President Anthony Dorotik begins another term at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Susan Nohavitza, who worked for ECISD for 31 years before retiring, will replace Secretary Kevin Wied in position seven. After his three-year term ended, Wied decided not to seek reelection to focus on church, his family and his job.
Nohavitza ran unopposed for the position.
“I was very happy to find out that I would be uncontested in my bid for ECISD school board position seven,” Nohavitza said.
Dorotik, whose term was up for re-election, was uncontested for position six. He has been a trustee for seven years and previously served on the hospital district board. Dorotik did not respond for comment as of presstime.
ECISD’s election was scheduled for May 4, but the school board will declare it canceled Tuesday.
Nohavitza taught third grade for 15 years and was an educational diagnostician for 16 years after that.
“At this point, being brand new to the school board, I am not focused on any one particular issue,” Nohavitza said. “I need to get my feet wet and learn all the ins and outs of how the school board works.”
Retiring from ECISD in May, Nohavitza said she is already acquainted with the other school board members.
“I feel that all of us will work well together to make our school district the best it can be,” Nohavitza said.
An El Campo native, she graduated from El Campo High School in 1984.
“I am a Ricebird from birth, and I want to keep the Ricebird pride alive and well in El Campo,” Nohavitza said.
