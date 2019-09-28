El Campo ISD’s debate on whether it should reinstate some busing within the city limits may have been stymied by Tropical Storm Imelda – at least temporarily.
The district just doesn’t know yet, Superintendent Kelly Waters said.
“We sent surveys out to everyone in the area (identified as economically disadvantaged with hazardous crossings) ... and then we had that rain,” she said. “Now we’re calling to see if it was ever delivered ... we’re waiting to see what happened.”
Tropical Storm Imelda pounded Houston, especially in the area near the U.S. Postal Services’ northwest distribution center.
Focusing mainly on the city’s southeast side around the MLK Boulevard site of the district’s former middle school and homes south of the Kansas City Southern Railways track, the survey seeks information on whether families would be interested in participating and, if so, how many children.
“We don’t know if we are talking about 200 or 500,” Waters said.
The survey is due next week, she said, if, that is, it actually got out to parents.
If the district gets a response, it’s possible a pilot program could start as early as next semester.
If not, a new survey may have to be sent out.
“We’re looking for where we’d make the most impact,” Waters said.
It’s too early to say exactly where a satellite stop may be located or how many.
“We haven’t gotten that far,” Waters said. “The goal was to do a pilot in the spring. That’s the goal, but we kind of need to find bus drivers, but we’re working on it.”
El Campo ISD eliminated in-city busing in 2011 in an effort to trim $3 million from the budget in anticipation of state funding cuts.
Since then, several pleas have been made by parents to return at least some of the service.
