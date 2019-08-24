Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
August Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Martin Aguilar, 49, of 502 E. West in El Campo for violation of a bond or protective order. He stands accused of violating a protective order between May 25 and June 4, by calling a woman, threatening to come to her home and similar activity.
Aguilar had been prohibited from speaking with or being near the woman or her home.
• Victoria Nicole Alonzo, 31, of 913 S. Third in Hidalgo for possession of a controlled substance on July 6. She allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC oil, the active ingredient in marijuana.
• Andrew Lavelle Bluntson, 48, of 202 West Loop, No. 39, in El Campo for assault family violence. He allegedly choked a woman on May 21.
• Terence Bunch, 28, of 601 Correll in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He allegedly used a knife to threaten a man that he also punched in the face and arm on May 16.
Bunch has prior felony convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on April 2, 2013, and tampering with evidence on April 2, 2010, both in Wharton County.
• Andrew Paul Canales, 31, of 3024 Lamar in El Campo for two counts of indecency with a child by contact. He’s accused of improper contact on March 1 and 3.
• Antonio Cirilo Carrilo, 46, of 17639 Glenwolf in Houston for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on March 13.
Carrilo has prior misdemeanor of DWIs on July 19, 2006 and Jan. 22, 2010, both in Harris County.
• Chelsea Monroe Duke, 27, of 312 Pecan Village in Wharton for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on July 3.
• Sammy Kirk Farrow Jr., 39, of 307 Ave. G in El Campo for forgery on March 13. He allegedly forged a $100 check at a convenience store.
Farrow has prior felony convictions for four counts for forgery between 2002 and 2009, and two counts of theft with two or prior felony convictions between 2003 and 2005.
Farrows convictions took place in Wharton, Matagorda and Gonzales counties.
• Elyjah Abdual Ford, 28, of 3469 Novasad in Wharton for burglary of a habitation, burglary of a building and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on June 7.
Ford has a prior felony conviction for burglary of a habitation on April 17, 2012 in Wharton County,
• Keisha Leann Gartica, 24, of 831 W. Caney in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family violence on May 31. She allegedly used a knife to threaten a man.
• Angel Lee Garza, 23, of 501 E. Strand in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on March 14. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Rico Casanova Gonzales, 25, of 815 E. Wayside in Wharton for family violence with previous convictions. He allegedly struck a woman.
Gonzales has a history of family violence.
