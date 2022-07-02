City officials joined in the effort to put children under a dome Monday night, approving an ECISD request to move forward with FEMA grant request.
If approved, the grant would allow ECISD to construct a domed cafeteria/classroom facility on the El Campo High School grounds. That same structure, should hurricane winds blow through, would serve as a first responder shelter.
To have a chance at receiving it, however, the city, not the school district must apply.
“(If granted), it requires a 10 percent match, paid by El Campo ISD,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said. “The project would be a safe room. If a disaster arises the safe room could be used as a shelter for essential personnel.”
The dome, rated for 745 people, could also be used as a temporary shelter or transfer center for in need of assistance during emergencies.
Day-to-day, however, the facility would be used by El Campo ISD high school students.
“It would replace a 1955 cafeteria which is what requires us to have an open campus ... the project would include the H building,” ECISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan told council.
The high school H or home economics building is another dated campus structure. For example, he said, “It has no male rest rooms.” Access points for handicapped students are an issue along with the overall age of the building and the repair issues that creates.
The FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant is only available to one entity in a county.
Post Hurricane Harvey, a FEMA dome grant was awarded to Wharton/Wharton ISD.
It’s taken a lot of people to provide support and assistance for this funding,” WISD Superintendent Tina Herrington said in February 2020. “Hurricane Harvey was two-and-a-half years ago, but this will be something that will help us be more prepared in future instances.”
The Wharton school district, however, voted to abandon the grant in August 2021, deciding unanimously in the same session to fund roughly $1.5 million for dressing rooms at its’ high school stadium and along with $2 million in gym upgrades on the same campus.
WISD Superintendent Michael O’Guin, hired in May 2020, told the Wharton Journal-Spectator at the time that there were obstacles in dealing with the federal government.
The school district met with the City of Wharton in July 2021 requesting funding and was told the city would not help with funding.
The estimated cost for an El Campo ISD dome was $4.2 million when bid in 2018. Officials now say the cost sits in the $8.6 million range for a 22,000 square-foot structure.
“This is extremely expensive. Has one ever been used in an emergency,” El Campo District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr. asked, receiving no examples of dome use.
St. Joseph High School in Victoria provided 400 evacuees shelter in its $3.6 million FEMA dome during Hurricane Harvey, the first time the 2015 facility was used for emergency.
