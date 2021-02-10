“I will make the deadline ... I’m going to run again,” long-time District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris told the Leader-News Tuesday.
Harris has been a voice on the El Campo City Council for 28 years, stepping off at two brief intervals to comply with the 10-year term limit rule in the City Charter.
“I’ve been thinking about it, praying about it ... I don’t have but two more years to make 30 years,” she said.
A retired Hutchins Elementary School secretary, Harris initially ran as an at-large candidate, but then settled into the District 2 position after winning (or losing depending on perspective) a coin flip with former Councilman and Citizen of the Year Bobby Perez. He went on to run for at-large, the other side of the coin.
“We’ve had some others on council who are only up there to satisfy me ... it’s not about me. It’s about them – the citizens,” Harris said, “I just want to be up there, to be a voice, to represent a group of people.”
District 2 encompasses an area west of South Wharton Street and south of the railroad tracks. You won’t find sidewalks there, open ditches are more the rule in the area once called The West End or Oxblood. Home values overall tend to be lower than other areas in Harris’ district, but needs are the same, having a voice on council, she said, is vital.
During her tenure on Council she’s repeatedly challenged all to set aside thinking of district or neighborhood representation, but instead to look at El Campo as a whole.
“Whatever comes to El Campo benefits all,” she told the Leader-News in a previous interview.
There are projects she’d like to see complete, Harris said Tuesday, especially the rail spur and warehousing and West Loop apartments.
“I’ve been on council a long time and we’ve been dealing with apartments. Every time apartments come up, a handful of citizens come and say ‘I don’t want it in my area,’” she said, pointing out multiple efforts over the last three decades.
“We need apartments ... It will help our economics,” Harris said.
No challengers surfaced for the District 2 post or any other so far.
Would-be candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 to file for a position and face voters in May. To file, visit cityofelcampo.org or come by City Hall, 315 E. Jackson.
Current district office holders are: Anisa Vasquez in District 1, Gloria Harris in District 2, David Hodges in District 3 and John Hancock in District 4.
All incumbents have filed for re-election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.