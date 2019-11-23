City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Rodrigo Barrera Mikaelson Jr., 17, of 10606 FM 102 in Glen Flora was arrested at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Property
April Michelle Wilson, 20, of 2001 Ave. F was arrested at 10:02 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 on two warrants for theft and one for bond forfeiture – failure to identify. Processed, she was transferred to county jail the next day.
City Incidents
Property
A case of hindering creditors was filed at First Financial Bank, 401 N. Mechanic. The crime took place sometime between March 19 and Nov. 19. Loss exceeds $10,000.
A $1,500 tow dolly was stolen from A&S Automotive Repair, 1901 S. Mechanic, between April 28 and Nov. 19.
Four forged checks were discovered at Ritz Food Mart No. 4, 1809 West Loop, between Nov. 9 and 10. Loss is estimated at $400.
A set of keys were reported stolen at Dollar General, 1501 N. Mechanic, between Nov. 14 and 18.
Burglars struck a home in the 600 block of College between 4 and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18. A checkbook and other items were stolen.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 1200 block of Sam around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. Damage to a Ford F-150 is estimated at $1,000.
Vandals targeted a home in the 2700 block of Sue around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. Damage to lawn equipment was estimated at $250.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the report of a criminal negligence involving a child on Serena Drive on Nov. 16.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Chad Anthony McMillian, 31, of 5405 FM 441 was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of theft of a firearm and a single count of marijuana possession.
Property
Ashley Marie Abelar, 30, of 8008 Seawall in Galveston was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for identity theft, failure to identify and possession of a controlled substance.
Violence, weapons
Amber Stieb, 26, of 18118 Jill’s Way Lane in Cypress was arrested at 2:53 Monday, Oct. 18 on a Harris County warrant for sexual assault of a child.
Ian Israel Moreno, 25, of 501 August was booked at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 on a warrant for unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Connie Saucedo Rojas, 43, of 66 Wanda Lane was booked at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 19 on warrants for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person and assault causing injury.
Other
Thomas Garcia Sr., 42, of 1309 Fred was booked at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 on a warrant for parole violation.
Jose Miguel Robles, 33, of 107 Vasa was booked at 6:21 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 for an alcoholic beverage code violation. Processed, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
