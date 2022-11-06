Louise board buys replacement doors

Continuing the trend of Louise ISD slowly upgrading their campuses, trustees approved a funding package to replace doors.
Assembled trustees, Marco Munoz and Stephen Lutringer were absent, approved a blanket $17,000 to replace doors at the LISD band hall, weight room and exterior doors at the high school.
The initial bid presented by Acme Architectural Hardware was $16,264.96 for parts and labor.
Trustees also rescheduled the November board meeting to the second Monday, Nov. 14, to align the meeting date with the canvassing of the Nov. 8 election.
Positions 3 and 4 are up for contest, with Marco Munoz seeking election for the Position 3 post as opposed to his current post as Position 4, position 3 trustee Chris Faas is not seeking re-election and Mark Bain, Position 1 is running unopposed.
Trustees also reviewed LISD’s intruder detection audit for Louise Elementary, a service provided by the Texas School Safety Center.
The auditor attempts to enter the campus without authorization and tests if doors were locked.
The auditor was unable to gain entry to the campus and all the tested doors were locked, LISD is potentially receiving a second audit this month.
Other actions taken by trustees, all unanimous:
Approved the Louise Code of Conduct 2022-23.
Approved the LISD Wellness Policy 2022-23.
The board then went into closed session to discuss details related to campus security and the safety audit.
