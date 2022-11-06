Louise board buys replacement doors

Continuing the trend of Louise ISD slowly upgrading their campuses, trustees approved a funding package to replace doors.

Continuing the trend of Louise ISD slowly upgrading their campuses, trustees approved a funding package to replace doors.

Assembled trustees, Marco Munoz and Stephen Lutringer were absent, approved a blanket $17,000 to replace doors at the LISD band hall, weight room and exterior doors at the high school.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.