Here’s To You

Diane Coglan presents a National Rural and Small Town recognition award to senior, Zane Garner, back row, and Shongh Smith presents the same to Alexis Hoffman, Thursday. Both students were awarded for their PSAT scores and high GPA.

A pair of El Campo High School students were recognized nationally for their academic success this week.

Seniors Alexis Hoffman and Zane Garner received National Rural and Small Town Recognition awards for their excellent PSAT scores as well as a 3.5 or higher GPA.

