A pair of El Campo High School students were recognized nationally for their academic success this week.
Seniors Alexis Hoffman and Zane Garner received National Rural and Small Town Recognition awards for their excellent PSAT scores as well as a 3.5 or higher GPA.
The PSAT testing that produced this award has been just a part of the process that these students have been following to get them into college.
“I’ve been taking the PSAT since eighth grade because I’m in AVID, we take it every year.” Hoffman said.
Advancement Via Individual Determination, AVID, is a private non-profit organization tutoring students and helping them prepare for college by preparing them for advanced classes and admission tests.
“Taking advanced classes helps too,” Garner said. “(The award) helps us get more money in scholarships and get into colleges.”
Hoffman and Garner have already committed to universities.
“I want to major in fine art and minor in business at Lamar University. My goal is to be a tattoo artist and open a tattoo shop,” Hoffman said.
Garner plans to attend the University of Texas Permian Basin, committing to their swimming program. “I’ll study kinesiology and go into coaching physical therapy,” he said.
As the cost of college continues to rise, students are less certain about how they’ll afford their education.
“The expenses are a lot, my family doesn’t have a lot of money and we have a lot of kids. My cousin and I are both graduating this year and going off to college. This really helps with scholarships,” Hoffman said.
Both seniors stood out in a crowd of about 200,000 other students, nationwide and 62,000 students received an award of some kind from College Board. This award doesn’t come with a scholarship but does add an accolade to their transcript.
