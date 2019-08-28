Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
August Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Jason Anthony Hernandez, 21, of 1108.5 Treat Ave., San Francisco, Calif., for sexual assault of a child on July 20, 2017.
• Leiha Breon Hudlin, 20, of 1506 Fifth in Bay City for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangering a child on June, 16. She stands accused of being behind of wheel during a drive-by shooting with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle.
• Nathaniel Ryan Jackson, 26, of 1415 W. Norris in El Campo for forgery and burglary of a building on April 28. He stands accused of forging a $200.92 check on the same day he broke into a business.
• Quintin Roderick Jackson, 27, of 1504 Connie in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on June 29. He allegedly had less than a gram of phencyclidine, commonly known as PCP.
• Alfred Lynn Kimble Jr., 29, of 113 S. Rusk in Wharton for retaliation on June 14. He allegedly threatened to shoot and kill a witness.
Kimble has a prior felony conviction for evading arrest on Jan. 3, 2017 in Wharton County.
• Jaidan Dupree Knight-Thorton, 19, of 120 N. Cloud in Wharton for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on June 20.
• Chad Michael Krenek, 28, of 533 N. Richmond in Wharton for evading arrest with a motor vehicle on June 16.
• Ryan David Lewis, 25, of 705 Virginia in Kansas City, Mo., for burglary of a habitation on June 17.
• Ann Marie Manzano, 41, of 310 Lincoln in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on May 23. She allegedly had less than a gram of Ecstasy and less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Harley Davis Marlow, 41, listed as homeless, for possession of a controlled substance. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
Marlow has previous felony convictions for forgery of a financial instrument on Aug. 17, 2006 in Matagorda county and theft on Aug. 6 in Liberty County as well two counts of home burglary on Aug. 17, 2006 in Matagorda County and Aug. 6, 2020 in Liberty County.
• Benito Martinez, 36, of 4701 Dabney in Houston for evading arrest with a vehicle and stealing one on May 13. He stands accused of fleeing police in a stolen vehicle.
Martinez has a prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance on April 9, 2012 in Wharton County.
• Lamar Reginald McKnight Jr., 21, of 501 E. West in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangering a child and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on June 16. He allegedly used a firearm to shoot a man , placing a child in jeopardy by firing the shots.
Based on a prior conviction, McKnight is prohibited from having a weapon.
• Rex William Nave, 38, of 2502 Duncan in Victoria for four counts of theft with two or more previous convictions and a single count of cruelty to non-livestock animals between Aug. 26 and Oct. 2, 2018.
He allegedly shoplifted from a store.
Nave has prior felony convictions for misdemeanor theft for Dec. 1, 1999 and June 27, 2016.
Nave also stands accused of being cruel to a dog.
• Robert Ortiz, 43, of 1204 Prosperity in El Campo for assault family violence on May 31. He allegedly choked a woman.
Ortiz has a prior felony conviction for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance on Nov. 10, 2011 in Wharton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.