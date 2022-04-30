An accused Wharton County killer’s competency is now being questioned, putting on hold prosecutors’ efforts to hold him accountable for three murders.
Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies say Robert Satterfield murdered an Angleton family and then tried to burn their bodies in June of 2018.
The capital murder case had been set for June with the district attorney’s office seeking the death penalty.
“We are not going to trial in June. He filed a motion for competency,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison said.
For Satterfield to be competent, he has to be able to understand the charges he faces and be able to participate in the defense.
Sometime on June 13, 2018, authorities say Satterfield shot and killed Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, and their five-year-old son Ray Shawn Hudson Jr., all of Angleton. No motive for the crime has been released.
The family disappeared June 13, 2018. The family’s car was found in Rosenberg and the man driving it arrested on a charge not related to the apparent homicides.
The Rosenberg Police Department arrested Satterfield on June 14, 2018 on a possession of a controlled substance charge. While he was being held in the Fort Bend County Jail, a tip led to the discovery of the family’s burned bodies off Floyd Road outside of Burr on June 16, 2018.
Although the capital trial had been set for June, defense counsel said it could not present its case on the competency issue until August.
An Aug. 17 bench trial will determine if Satterfield is competent. “We believe he’s competent,” Allison said, added, “I find it (the timing of the motion) very odd and convenient for the defense.”
The DA’s office has a jury call for Monday, Aug. 22 to begin jury selection for the capital murder trial with an extended period on the court calendar for a guilt/innocence phase and, if found guilty, a punishment phase.
In the meantime, Satterfield remains in the Wharton County Jail, held without bond since he was transferred there on April 23, 2019 for a court hearing where he rejected an offered life without parole plea bargain.
