A new market rate apartment project on the West Loop may not have received city council’s blessing Tuesday, but the construction challenges have stopped.
El Campo City Council took no action on the question of whether Creekside Ranch apartments and town homes have met the contractual definition of starting construction as required by their planned development agreement after a half-hour meeting with attorney Richard Kerzee.
“At this point nothing changes and he can continue and hopefully he will,” Mayor Chris Barbee said. “The city at this point is not willing to challenge ... saying construction has begun. I wish TriArc (the Creekside developer) the best and hope they are successful in building these A-1 apartments.”
TriArc CEO Joseph Bramante says construction is moving forward as soon as the weather allows for the digging of a planned pond on the north side of the property near the intersection of West Loop and South Street. Phase 1 of Creekside Ranch with 232 units is anticipated to be complete in 18 to 24 months depending on weather. Units are already being pre-leased.
Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante and council members Thomas Coblentz and David Hodges said they wanted the city attorney’s ruling on whether that was accurate. Councilman John Hancock again expressed concern on possible costs to the city.
“We’re not receiving any incentives from the city and we are not asking for any,” Bramante told council, adding that the complex will, however, be adding to El Campo’s property tax base. Previously, the site had been ag land exempt from municipal taxation.
The company has paid more than $80,000 in permit fees to the city already.
Hodges again questioned whether the complex would be low-income dwellings and was again told no. “We have 1,700 units in our portfolio ... not one is Section 8,” Bramante said.
The public turned out again Tuesday to express support for Creekside Ranch.
“We all are aware there is a distressing lack of nice, affordable apartments and homes in El Campo. Having the new Creekside Apartments will certainly help to alleviate this regretful situation which has been a problem for so long,” resident Dawn Nordeen Weatherford told Council, chiding them for the two meetings questioning the company.
“Other potential developers could most likely be put off by the processes,” she added.
Former City Councilwoman Gloria Harris also spoke in favor of the project.
“We need housing, we want a new hospital, we want to bring the (rail) spur in. How we going to have (these developments) ... without having no where to stay. If don’t have no where to stay, they are going to go up the road,” she said. ”You’ve got to open up your mind and let somebody build. We’ve been pushing back people for 30 years.”
Other speakers echoed similar sentiments last week when council also questioned TriArc’s construction efforts.
Coblentz questioned compliance with traffic study rules and plans, all of which have been filed with the Inspections Department including a wetlands study for a small wooded area on the east side of the property.
“What I want to encourage the city is that we have a way to hold Triarc’s proverbial feet to fire. Are following city guidelines?... I’m in agreement we need housing ... but it cannot be done halfway ...Those are reasons I agreed to or I called this meeting. I’m not opposed to the project I just want a good project, I don’t want derelict project,” Coblentz said.
