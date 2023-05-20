Making Headway

El Campo City Council’s challenges over the Creekside Ranch and its construction were dropped after a called meeting and a 30-minute closed door session between council and an attorney.

A new market rate apartment project on the West Loop may not have received city council’s blessing Tuesday, but the construction challenges have stopped.

El Campo City Council took no action on the question of whether Creekside Ranch apartments and town homes have met the contractual definition of starting construction as required by their planned development agreement after a half-hour meeting with attorney Richard Kerzee.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.