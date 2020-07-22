The coronavirus pandemic didn’t cancel graduation this year for El Campo and Louise high school seniors, although event organizers had to implement new safety measures for the events. Project Grad celebrations were also tweaked to accommodate COVID-19 social distancing requirements.
Project Grad is a sober, overnight event held after graduation and organized by parent-run committees. At the event, students stay up late, spend time with their peers and have a chance to win prizes.
The 2020 senior classes for ECHS and LHS raised money for Project Grad throughout the school year. At the end of the year, ECHS seniors raised about $80,000 and LHS seniors raised about $25,000, according to event organizers.
The El Campo event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Project grad chairs Emily Bush, Cellena Saucedo and Heather Pietsch opted to invest the raised money solely into prizes and cash for the students, Bush said.
“The only difference was the money that would have been used for the event just rolled back out to the students,” she added.
To promote social distancing, ECHS seniors were given a time frame to pick up their prizes from the Computer Center, 119 N. Mechanic.
“The graduates seemed pleased with their gifts,” Computer Center Manager Marsha Payne said. “Some of the prizes were laptops, printers, TV soundbars, Bluetooth headsets and speakers.”
Keeping the pandemic in mind, Louise project grad organizers modified this year’s event, hosting it outdoors at a private residence. A portion of LHS seniors attended, eating cake, playing games and receiving prizes.
“Gift certificates were purchased from local businesses in Louise and Hillje to help support them during this difficult time (the coronavirus pandemic), which has put a financial strain on so many,” Project grad organizer Melissa Lilie said.
The main way seniors raise money for Project Graduation is by hosting various community events and gathering donations. ECHS seniors hosted the 23rd annual Senior Serve fundraiser in January this year. During the event, it is tradition for seniors to dress up like wait staff and serve their friends and family meals for tips. A few weeks later, in February, LHS seniors hosted the annual Winter Dance, inviting the community. The event featured country music, dancing and raffles.
Just a month later, schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In June, some Texas school districts opted to forgo in-person graduations for online versions, but El Campo ISD and Louise ISD leaders instead modified the planned ceremonies to follow social distancing protocol. Graduation was held on June 4 for ECHS and on June 5 for LHS, although administrators for both schools originally planned to hold the events at the end of May.
