The Omicron variant has arrived in Texas with the closet case poppping up in Harris County.
Although there have been no known Wharton County Omicron cases, the likelihood of spreading into El Campo and other small towns is growing. The first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Texas was identified in a northwest Harris County woman in her 40s, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Hospitalizations have increased by more than 200 patients since last week with cases and deaths also on the rise in Texas.
“We have got to continue to take precautions, but not panic in a moment like this because we will get through it,” El Campo Memorial Hospital Dr. Thai Huynh said. “It’s scary to hear of another variant, but data is still coming in, and we don’t know the severity of Omicron.”
Wharton County has had more than 5,000 confirmed cases and 189 deaths with 36 current active patients. El Campo Memorial is currently treating three people, none of whom are in the ICU.
ICU beds in the Greater Houston area largely occupied with 160 available — 116 for adults and 44 pediatric.
“We continue to closely monitor all scientific and reliable news coming out on the Omicron variant,” Wharton Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Debbie Cenko said. “Our best defense against this virus continues to be vaccination and boosters.”
Vaccination rates in Texas have risen in the last 30 days.
An average of 45,808 vaccine doses were reported each day in the last month, and more than 55 percent of Texans are fully vaccinated.
In Wharton County, 23,130 people (55.7 percent) have received at least one dose and 19,959 (48.0 percent) are fully vaccinated.
Although Omicron may seem scary now, there are ways to mitigate its spread k and bring the community closer to herd immunity, Huynh said.
“Vaccine and social distancing are most important and masks may or may not help,” Huynh said. “Make sure to check for COVID if you have symptoms of it, and you need to notify your doctor immediately if tested positive.”
