City considers relaxing water wall drilling rules

El Campo City Council set the stage for more irrigation wells inside the municipal limits Monday, even if it means sacrificing revenue.

El Campo City Council set the stage for more irrigation wells inside the municipal limits Monday, even if it means sacrificing revenue.

Council unanimously voted to have staff draft an ordinance lowering lot requirements for irrigation wells from 25 to 15 acres, even if those lots would later be divided. The decision came after a convoluted series of motions starting with District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris trying to stop the change and issuing a warning. Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante was not present at the session.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.