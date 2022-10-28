City considers relaxing water wall drilling rules

El Campo City Council set the stage for more irrigation wells inside the municipal limits Monday, even if it means sacrificing revenue.
Council unanimously voted to have staff draft an ordinance lowering lot requirements for irrigation wells from 25 to 15 acres, even if those lots would later be divided. The decision came after a convoluted series of motions starting with District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris trying to stop the change and issuing a warning. Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante was not present at the session.
Most cities do not allow for irrigation wells within their boundaries and El Campo was no exception until 2004. Council then voted to allow irrigation wells when banker David Zalman built his home on a 25-acre lot and put in a series of decorative ponds.
Since then, other wells have been drilled on 25-acre sites including two just east of Developer Joe “Cuatro” Strack IV’s modular housing park on the West Loop.
Strack’s development plan reached with the city earlier this year calls for the placement of four trees on each of his 80 lots, collectively a 16-acre development.
Under his irrigation plan, an estimated 4.75 million gallons of water would be used yearly for five to seven years to water those trees using a drip line system.
He, like the other private wells, hopes to drill about 200 feet deep in comparison to the roughly 900 feet of a nearby city well.
“We aren’t competing for the same water and the only cost to the city is lost revenue in water sales? ... If it makes the trees grow faster and makes it more beautiful, I’m all for it,” District 3 Councilman David Hodges said.
The lot size limitations were put in specifically to limit the number of wells, and only were allowed for one home’s use, Harris said, not on subdivided land.
“I believe that if you start changing the lot thing, you will be up here all the time looking at water wells. Good luck to you because I won’t be here,” Harris said.
The 15-term councilwoman is in the process of completing 30 year non-consecutive years of service to El Campo and has said she plans to end her political career in May 2023.
Strack’s $3.5 million development plans an HOA for rented lots along with a retail area directly north of Jesse Street.
Council approved his planned development in 2019.
As Mayor Chris Barbee called for the vote, Harris, slightly off microphone, issued a second warning about allowing developers to serve on city boards.
Strack was appointed to the City Development Corporation of El Campo board in 2017.
He has not requested city or CDC funding for his project. He is requesting a change in the rules.
The proposed ordinance will be brought before council for review and consideration at an upcoming session. It must be approved then to be put into effect.
