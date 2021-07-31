After canceling the annual Prairie Days festival in 2020 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, El Campo Chamber of Commerce leaders have elected to put the event back on this year’s calendar.
Organizers began discussing the possibility earlier this year and made the decision to schedule the event for the first Saturday in October, the date the event is held each year.
“We have been working on it for quite awhile,” President Rebecca Munos said. “We decided in May that we were pretty sure we were going to have Prairie Days. When the mask mandate lifted, we made the decision.”
Applications for sponsorships and vendors went out this week.
Vendors and bands have been reaching out to the chamber as well, hoping Prairie Days would take place again this year. For many of the vendors who set up to sell their wares, this may be one of their major shows to bring in income, according to Munos.
“I have been having calls all year ... some of our long-time vendors have been asking if we’re going to have Prairie Days,” she said. “For some vendors, this is a big event, and they lost out last year. I really think, for a lot of these people, this is their side event. They don’t have a mortar and brick store, so they depend on these types of events.”
Entertainers and bands have equally been affected as bars and venues shut down last year.
Munos has also secured bands to perform during the day. Al Sulak & The Country Sounds will go on stage at 11 a.m. Then in the afternoon, Joel Hernandez performs at 4 p.m., followed by the Cory Green band at 6 p.m. and Rewind Texas at 8 p.m. To finish out the night, the Queen of Tejano & Latin Tribute CTS band plays at 10 p.m.
Festivals in the area are taking place once again, according to Munos; another reason she and the board felt it was time to host the event.
“There are a lot of other public events going on,” she said. “Everybody I know of, they are holding events.”
Munos is also hopeful the community will come out and enjoy the day and that the weather will cooperate as it has historically each year.
“We’re excited,” Munos said. “We’ve always been blessed with good weather on the first Saturday in October.”
Prairie Days is an all-day festival set for Saturday, Oct. 2 in Alamo Park, 226 W. First. A motorcycle run will also be held in conjunction with the event.
